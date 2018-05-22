Lumberton’s Thompson selected to play in the East-West All-Star game in July

Thompson -

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County girls basketball Player of the Year will play one more game before venturing to the college level in the fall.

Lumberton’s London Thompson will play in the North Carolina Coaches Association’s East West All-Star game in Greensboro on July 16, the organization announced when it unveiled the rosters for the East and West teams on Monday.

This is the second year in a row that Lumberton has placed a girls basketball player in the game, with Jasmine McBride being selected last year.

Thompson was the county and Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging more than 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists per game this season. She signed her letter of intent earlier this month to play basketball at North Carolina Central next season.

Also joining Thompson on the East squad is Hoke’s Mohogany Matthews.

Clinton standout and UNCP signee Dewan Lesesne, along with Sandhills Athletic Conference boys Player of the Year Dakari Johnson from Hoke will play for the East in the game on July 17.

