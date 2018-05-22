Six county soccer players named to all-Sandhills Athletic Conference team

LUMBERTON — Six girls soccer players from Robeson County were named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference team, the league announced Tuesday.

Purnell Swett had four players placed on the team, while Lumberton had a pair. Sophomores Abi Lowery, Ashley Locklear and Layla Locklear, along with junior Maddison Oxendine were named to the team for Purnell Swett, while Lumberton’s senior Brittany Ward and junior Logan Cameron were selected.

The Lady Rams set a program record with their 12-win season in 2018 and were led by a young nucleus that was recognized on the all-conference team. Purnell Swett also advanced to the NCHSAA state playoffs for the second year in a row, before falling 4-0 at Page in the first round.

Lowry finished in a tie for second in the league in goals scored with 28, and was the Lady Rams’ leading goal scorer for the second consecutive year. Layla Locklear finished sixth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference in assists with 13. Maddison Oxendine finished second on the team in goals scored with 14 and added nine assists, while Ashley Locklear added two goals and an assists on top of her solid play on Purnell Swett’s defensive back line.

Brittany Ward closed out her high school career to lead the Lady Pirates in goals scored with 11 and added four assists. Cameron had four goals and two assists, and also was needed to bring her speed on the defense.

Pinecrest’s Molly Niewald was named the conference’s Player of the Year after leading the Lady Patriots to the conference regular season and tournaments championships. Lauren Harding from Jack Britt and Alexis Sweeney of Richmond shared the Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

2018 Sandhills Athletic Conference

Girls Soccer All-Conference team

Player of the Year — Molly Niewald, Pinecrest

Co-Goalkeepers of the Year — Lauren Harding, Jack Britt; Alexis Sweeney, Richmond

Pinecrest

Molly Niewald

Keeley Copper

Natalie Sabiston

Lauren Landry

Riley Barrett

Kelly Clark

Jack Britt

Callie Creech

Abby Heitkamp

Morgan Cloud

Arianna Aguilar

Lauren Harding

Richmond

Hannah Millen

Morgan Hooks

Jayanna Nickolson

Chloe Wiggins

Tatum Hubbard

Alexis Sweeney

Purnell Swett

Abigail Lowery

Ashley Locklear

Layla Locklear

Madison Oxendine

Lumberton

Brittany Ward

Logan Cameron

Hoke

Leonie Howze

Skye Hammond

Scotland

Sarah Eury

Sevent-First

Maya Thomas

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/sport-soccer_ne201852222499623.png