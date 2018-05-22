Wolfpack bring home the title

Courtesy Photo The Robeson Wolfpack AAU basketball team won the the 10th-grade division championship in the NTBA Wilmington Shootout over the weekend. The Wolfpack beat Team Heights and Duplin County Dream Team to capture the championship. Pictured from left to right on the front row, Antigone McCollum, Dewayne McCormick, Tyreses Pittman, Jamel Alfrord and Jaylen McIntyre. Back row from left to right, Thomas Simms, Jimmy Stephens, Joshua Duran, Valentino Cruz, Dazon Ellerby, Saquan Pittman, Kobe Davis and Greg Bowden. The team is coached by Sam McIntyre, John Smith, Micheal Waring, Donte Thompson and Stargell Love, with team manager Amber Wilson-McIntyre. -

