McGirt returns to the Lone Star state and Colonial CC

FORT WORTH, Texas — Coming into the Forth Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club with three missed cuts in four appearances, Fairmont native William McGirt returns to one of the PGA Tour’s longest running stops where he has found success at a good percentage in his career.

McGirt has made six of seven cuts at Colonial, a 7,200-yard par 70 course Southwest of Fort Worth. Most recently, McGirt placed in a tie for 61st last season.

Since earning his Tour card at the end of the 2010 season, McGirt has played in the event every season. His all-time best finish at the tournament came in 2014 when he finished tied for 21st. He also has notched a tie for 47th finish in 2016 before his win at the Memorial the following week; a tie for 33rd in 2015; a tie for 63rd in 2012; tie for 31st in 2011. His only cut came in 2013.

McGirt will tee off with Pat Perez and Mackenzie Hughes on the 10th hole Thursday at 12:55 p.m. in the first round of the tournament.

Kevin Kisner is the defending champion of the event and starts his defense at 8:06 a.m. on Thursday from the 10th tee with Jordan Spieth and Steve Stricker.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

