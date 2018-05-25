Three Rivers Conference releases spring all-conference teams

WHITEVILLE — Several Robeson County athletes competing in the Three Rivers Conference were recognized on Friday as all-conference teams for every spring sport except baseball were released.

Eleven girls and six boys from the St. Pauls track and field program took home all-conference honors. Destiny Maynor, Shaquan Anderson, McKenzie Ransom, Markia Galbreath, Abby Moncrief, Whitney Humphrey, Assuriyn Tatum, Laquita Powell, Erica Gomez, Shadashia Bissett and Raven Jacobs were awarded on the girls side. Ladarius Tatum, Dustin Lupo, Triston Lupo, Dakota Oxendine, Nicholas Adams and Anthony Williams were named to the boys all-conference squad.

South Robeson’s Marquice Murphy, Red Springs’ Jerome Bass and Fairmont’s Jordan Waters were also named to the boys team. Red Springs’ Taya Jones and Katelyn Culbreth along with Fairmont’s Kiara Page landed spots on the girls team.

In boys tennis, St. Pauls’ Israel Gonzales and Carlos Luna Lopez were named all-conference. Fairmont’s Caleb Argueta was also selected.

On the golf course, Fairmont’s Korey Deese and Daniel Leonard joined South Robeson’s Zachary Brayboy on the all-conference list.

St. Pauls softball players Brianna Brewer and Danielle Gray picked up nominations. Kaylee McMillan and Mya Strickland were selected from Fairmont, along with Katelyn Culbreth of Red Springs and Destiney Purdie of South Robeson.

In girls soccer, three Red Springs athletes — Wendy Molina, Raynas Zangana and Gabrielle Pecina — were named all-conference. Madai Hernandez and Karen Perez-Aguilar took home honors for St. Pauls.

The Whiteville and West Columbus baseball team are still playing in their NCHSAA Eastern regional. The all-conference baseball list will be published when their seasons ends.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/school-sport-roundup_ne2018525203328654.png