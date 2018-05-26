From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s Fairmont senior shootout. Rick Rogers and Tim Moore were the runner-ups, followed by Vincent Chavis and Delton Burns, who took third place. Richard Moore and Ray Locklear were the winners of the second flight, Jerry Jolly and Donald Barnes came in second and Clifton Rich and Gene Brumbles finished in third. Jimmy Waddell and Locklear were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Fairmont senior shootout will be at Fairmont Golf Club on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Top rounds posted this week include: David Sessions 68; Jimmy Stone 71; Kevin Davis 71; Danny Lassiter 72; Mike Connor 72; Mike Gandley 73; Mitch Grier 73; Eddie Williams 73; Tommy Davis 73; Dennis Andrews 74; Sean Morrow 75; Barry Leonard 75; J.T. Powers 75; Bert Thomas 75; Korey Deese 77; Wil Jones 79.

Mark Madden, Danny Lassiter, Matt Lassiter and Eddie Williams won this week’s Thursday evening nine-hole scramble. They won on a playoff with Evan Davenport, Jackie Davenport, Abdul Ghaffer and Bobbie Ghaffer. Tom Jones, Melvin Rogers, Percy Hill and Ted Williams were the most creative team. Kelly Johnson and Danny Lassiter were the closest to the pin winners.

The Thursday evening scramble will take place on the first and third Thursday of each month. The next scramble will be played on June 7, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

The tournament costs $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The entry fee includes cart and green fees, prizes and a meal after play. If you do not have a team, call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up or be matched with a team.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Jerry Long and John Haskins won the Pinecrest senior shootout on Thursday, edging out Lee Hunt and L. Hunt.

Haskins was also the closest to the pin winner for the shootout.

This week’s Pinecrest senior shootout will be held on Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start

Carolina Golf Club hosts 2-man scramble

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Carolina Golf Club is hosting a two-man scramble tournament. The cost is $20 a player with prizes and skins games.

Royce McNeill tourney scheduled for June

The sixth annual Royce McNeill scholarship golf tournament will be on June 22 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament is a four-man captain’s choice format and costs $240 for a team. The cost covers green and cart fees, one mulligan, lunch and gifts. Hole sponsorship are available for $100.

Registration starts at noon the day of the tournament and play starts at 1 p.m. The Royce McNeill scholarship is provided to one UNCP student-athlete on each of the women’s golf and women’s basketball teams.

For more information, contact Ronnie Chavis at 910-521-8924.

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at [email protected]

