Lumberton announces summer recreation programs

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton recreation department is hosting three summer sports programs for middle school and high school aged individuals, all the way up to adults this summer.

There will be a co-ed basketball skills clinic that runs every Tuesday and Thursday from June to August. It will be located in the Pine Street Senior Center gym and runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost is $10 per person and is available for any 7th to 12th graders. The clinics are instructional and focuses on the skills and fundamentals of basketball.

An adult men’s summer basketball league will run from July to August and will be played in the Bill Sapp Gym. An interest meeting will be held June 19th at 7 p.m., and a team representative must attend. Anyone above 18 years old is eligible.

The cost will determine on the number of teams. Six teams will be needed to host a league.

A co-ed adult kickball league is having an interest meeting on June 21 at 7 p.m., with each team sending a representative. The league will play at the Bill Sapp baseball and softball fields from July to August for anyone 16 years old or older.

There is a $50 team entry fee, and six teams minimum are needed.

Contact Tim Clark for more information on any of the programs at 910-671-3869.

