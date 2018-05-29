Zeng claims local golf title and qualifies for World Championship

Courtesy photo Daniel Zeng, left, and his coach Jamie Locklear pose with the the Sandhills local tour champion trophy after Zeng closed out the spring season winning the season points championship on Saturday. Zeng won the boys 11-year-old division with his second-place finish at the tour championship hosted at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. With the win, he is placed in the field for the US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst in August. -

Courtesy photo

Daniel Zeng, left, and his coach Jamie Locklear pose with the the Sandhills local tour champion trophy after Zeng closed out the spring season winning the season points championship on Saturday. Zeng won the boys 11-year-old division with his second-place finish at the tour championship hosted at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. With the win, he is placed in the field for the US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst in August.