Three area teams make NCHSAA state title series

CHAPEL HILL — Three teams in the local region that play in the Three Rivers and Sandhills Athletic conferences will play in their respective NCHSAA state championship series this weekend.

The top-seeded Whiteville baseball team advanced to its fifth straight state championship series with a 2-0 sweep of North Lenoir in the 2A East Regional series. The Wolfpack haven’t lost a game since March 3 and take on No. 10 Ledford at Five County Stadium in Zebulon with Game One at 5 p.m. on Friday, Game Two on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Game Three at 5 p.m. later that day, if necessary.

The Wolfpack won the Three Rivers Conference regular season title to cap off a perfect slate against league foes.

Also out of the Three Rivers Conference was the West Columbus baseball team. The sixth-seeded Vikings take on No. 1 Murphy at Burlington Athletic Stadium, with Game One starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Game Two at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Game Three, if necessary, could be at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Fairmont swept the season series with West Columbus this season.

The Jack Britt softball team defeated second-seeded South Central in the 4A East Regional final to advance to the title series and take on No. 2 South Caldwell, who beat Richmond in the West Regional final. The eighth-ranked Lady Buccaneers will play at Dail Softball Stadium at N.C. State University. Game One will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, Game Two will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Game Three will be played at 5 p.m. later that day, if necessary.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett both split the season series with Jack Britt this season, before the Lady Buscaneers topped Purnell Swett in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_NCHSAA.jpg