Moses sees challenge and sticks around at St. Pauls as girls hoops coach

ST. PAULS — Mike Moses Jr., saw the challenge that was before him when he took the head coaching job for a South View boys basketball program coming off a six-win season on May 18, but the bigger challenge that drew his attention more was behind him.

“It’s a bigger challenge here,” the St. Pauls girls basketball coach said of his current situation. “Going to South View would’ve been me being in the same situation as this year, but with guys. If you win a game, it’s like ‘Hoorah,’ but if you lose a game, you feel like you weren’t supposed to win.

“I’ve invested in this program so much in the past year, invested so much in the girls and even outside of basketball. I’ve built a relationship with these girls and we’ve laid the foundation to actually turn this program around.”

Moses’ decision comes 11 days after being hired at South View, citing his desire to stick around St. Pauls to “see it through” what he started this past season.

Under his first season as coach, St. Pauls turned around from a 3-20 season in 2017 to 12-13 this year. With virtually all of his roster coming back, including the Freshman of the Year T.J. Eichelberger, Moses wanted to see his team take on a new dynamic.

“We’ve got 11 people coming back and my best player is only 15 years old (Eichelberger), and she’s my hardest working player,” he said.

“Next year coming in, the expectations are higher. Now we should be expected to win games. Now we go to being the hunter, as opposed to the hunted.”

St. Pauls finished fifth in the Three Rivers Conference last year. Moses was named the county’s co-Coach of the Year for the turnaround he orchestrated

While he turns down the job offer from South View, a job he saw as a “better career move” at the time, Moses said that at age 33 there is still a lot of chances ahead for him.

“The opportunity would’ve been amazing, but there will be more opportunities for me,” Moses said. “This right here, where I’m at at St. Pauls is blessing.”

