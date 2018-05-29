Re-stacking the top 15 baseball and softball player rankings

Thorndyke - Floyd - Bowen - Canady - - Deese - - West - -

LUMBERTON — With the season over for Robeson County softball and baseball, it’s time to re-stack the top 15 player rankings that came out before the season started.

Players have risen, dropped and earned themselves a spot on the respective lists after the 2018 season.

BASEBALL

1. Seth Thorndyke, Fairmont

As the preseason No. 1 player in the county, Thorndyke didn’t disappoint in his final high school season with an out-of-this world .561 batting average with 26 RBIs. He was also a force on the mound for Fairmont.

2. Randy Floyd, Fairmont

Named the county’s top pitcher after amassing 112 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.12, Floyd was tough to hit, and also a tough out in the batters box with a .471 batting average. His performance bumped him up from fourth in the preseason.

3. Darren Bowen, Red Springs

Bowen made the biggest jump of anyone in the postseason rankings after his stellar junior season that proved his 12th-place spot in the preseason was an underestimation. This comes after posting a 1.35 ERA with 107 strikeouts.

4. Aaron Revels, St. Pauls

Much like Bowen was for Red Springs, St. Pauls played better this season when Revels was on the mound in his only season as a pitcher. He dropped down one spot from the preseason rankings.

5. Jeremiah Locklear, Purnell Swett

A rough start to the year cost Locklear to move from No. 2 to No. 5 in the player rankings, but there was no doubt that he was back to his freshman-year form in the back half of the year as the ace for the Rams.

6. Gabriel Locklear, Red Springs

Another big jump coming from a Red Springs player was Locklear, who batted .434 this season with 17 RBIs to rise up from 14th in the preseason rankings.

7. Jaylen Mack, Red Springs

Locklear was a solid bat in the order for the Red Devils, just like Mack was. Despite dropping down one place from where he was ranked in the preseason, the duo will once again be key pieces going into next season with Bowen.

8. Zack Carter, South Robeson

Carter stayed right in at eighth where he was before the season in a year where he was a stalwart on the mound before things ended badly with an injury to his throwing arm. Expect much of the same next year.

9. Eugene Wilkins, Purnell Swett

Coming out of nowhere it seemed as a junior in his first season on varsity, Wilkins wasn’t much of a drop off when the Rams went into Game Twos this season against conference foes.

10. Kris Allen, Lumberton

Allen took a step back from fifth in the preseason rankings as he hit .271, as compared to .382 as a sophomore, but was still a leading force for the Pirates.

11. Mason Locklear, Fairmont

Locklear went under the radar in the preseason rankings, but made the jump up after being one of the top RBI producers in the middle of the order for Fairmont.

12. Braydon Scott, Purnell Swett

An all-Sandhills Athletic Conference pick, Scott was a what the Rams needed as a top-of-the-order bat, leading the team with a .362 average and added 15 RBIs.

13. Jayshawn Carthen, Red Springs

Cathen, like his fellow juniors on the team, progressed this season at shortstop. He batted .320 this season to make the jump into the rankings.

14. Noah Evington, Purnell Swett

As the Rams’ No. 3 batter, Evington batted in a team-best 17 RBIs and also breaks into the top 15 rankings.

15. Marcus Ransom, Fairmont

Ransom came on to be the Golden Tornadoes’ third-leading batter as the lead-off guy. He makes the jump into the rankings as well.

SOFTBALL

1. Madison Canady, Lumberton

Canady asserted herself as one of the region’s best players for the third consecutive year. The junior was named the county’s most valuable player after hitting .477 with 42 RBIs, 33 runs, 10 home runs and three triples.

2. JaiLeana Deese, Purnell Swett

Deese’s ability to deliver quality innings in the circle while also contributing at the plate was invaluable for the Lady Rams. The Robeson County pitcher of the year and Slugfest MVP posted a 2.68 ERA in just under 110 innings of work while hitting .406 with 22 runs and eight RBIs. She remained in the top three after being chosen as the third best player in the county during the preseason.

3. Kasey West, Lumberton

West was as valuable behind the plate, where she caught 12 runners stealing on 19 attempts, as she was in the batter’s box, where she hit .437 with 21 RBIs and nine extra-base hits. The junior’s efforts moved her up a spot after she was slotted fourth in the preseason power rankings.

4. Erin Maynor, Lumberton

After not making an appearance in the preseason rankings, Maynor posted a .420 average at the plate. That mark exceeded her sophomore year average of .293, and Maynor’s 27 RBIs helped Lumberton’s high-powered offense score when it needed to.

5. Madison Strickland, Purnell Swett

Strickland went from being Purnell Swett’s fifth-best batter as a junior to the team’s offensive leader with a .449 batting average and 26 RBIs as a senior. A new addition to the power rankings, Strickland also hit a team-high four home runs this season.

6. LeeAnn Nobles, Lumberton

Nobles held her spot in the rankings this season and continued to be one of Lumberton’s biggest threats at the plate in her final year with the Lady Pirates. Nobles finished with a .402 batting average to go along with 31 RBIs and seven home runs.

7. Kaitlyn Hunt, Purnell Swett

A reliable defender at third base for the Lady Rams, Hunt did plenty of damage at the plate with 23 RBIs, 20 runs and eight doubles. The senior hit .420 with a pair of home runs to cap off a stat line that helped Hunt move up from her ninth-place preseason ranking.

8. Brianna Brewer, St. Pauls

After a standout freshman year, Brewer continued her success by logging 174 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings for the Lady Bulldogs this season. She also hit .369 with 14 RBIs, securing her spot in the top 10 after being ranked seventh in the preseason.

9. Morgan Britt, Lumberton

Although she lost some of the consistency as a pitcher that helped her take second place on this list during the preseason, Britt still found multiple ways to make her mark throughout the year. She wrapped up her junior year with a .353 average at the plate, including a team-high 37 runs. In the circle, Britt logged a 3.75 ERA in 93 1/3 innings.

10. Mya Strickland, Fairmont

The 10th-ranked player in the preseason rankings, Strickland finished as Fairmont’s leader in multiple statitistical categories. She had the team’s highest batting average at .387 and led the Lady Golden Tornadoes with 31 runs, 29 hits and three home runs.

11. Magan Barton, Purnell Swett

The senior shortstop collected 15 RBIs with a .371 batting average this season. Her seven extra-base hits also helped Barton appear in the rankings for the first time this year.

12. Kaylee McMillan, Fairmont

McMillan remained in 12th place after tying Strickland for the team’s lead with 22 RBIs. McMillan batted .333 with seven doubles, two home runs and a triple.

13. Danielle Gray, St. Pauls

Gray moved up from 14th place after leading the Lady Bulldogs with a .375 batting average. She also scored 20 runs and tied Brewer with a team-high 24 hits.

14. Kiera Bryant, Red Springs

Bryant swiped the most bases in the Three Rivers Conference with 36 and proved to be one of the key offensive weapons for a young Red Springs roster. She moved up one place from the preseason rankings.

15. KK Riveira, South Robeson

Praised by head coach Donnie Carter for her ability to excel at multiple positions, Riveira teamed up with her sister , Makoa, to help lead the Lady Mustangs this season.

By Jonathan Bym and Brandon Tester Sports staff

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

