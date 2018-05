All-County baseball, softball teams -

The Carolina Slammers 11-and-under baseball team is hosting tryouts on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Players that won’t turn 12 years old until after May 1, 2019 are eligible to try out. The tryout will be at Bill Sapp Recreation Center field No. 2 at 1100 N. Cedar St., in Lumberton. The rain date for the tryout will be the following Sunday at the same time.

For more information, call Bradley Phillips at 910-618-7176.

