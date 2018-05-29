Small team, big result

Courtesy photo The Braves won the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association minors division regular season title with the smallest roster in the league. The 11-player team finished 9-2 in the league for 10-year-olds and under. Pictured on the front row, from left to right, Kaeden Smith, Lucas Thoman, Conley Jacobs, Anderson Locklear and Andrew Lowry. Back row, from left to right, assistant coach Dexter Locklear, Nathan King, Aubrey Cobbs, Parker Chavis, Aiden Lowry, Issac Gomez, Mitchell Smith and head coach Kelly Chavis. -

