Braves earn top PBC honors

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke added its name to an elite list of just two current and former league institutions on Tuesday evening when the Braves were presented with the Peach Belt Conference Presidents’ Academic Award at the annual awards dinner in Hilton Head, S.C. The award recognizes excellence in academics concerning all of an institution’s student-athletes.

It is the third-such honor for the Braves in the 12-year history of the award, but the first since collecting back-to-back honors in 2009-10 and 2010-11. The Braves joined former PBC member Armstrong State (4) as the only institutions to win the honor on three or more occasions.

Georgia Southwestern was also lauded with the honor on Tuesday evening as well, marking the first time in the 12-year history of the award that there has been a tie in the final calculation. Both UNCP and GSW had a 1.1007 ratio to lead the conference.

At the end of the academic school year the Peach Belt Conference asked each of the league’s 12 members to submit an average GPA for the undergraduate student body and a GPA for all student-athletes. These two numbers were used to determine each institutions’ GPA ratio that identifies which school’s athletes are performing most ahead of the curve in comparison to the student body. The schools are not measured against one another, just their athletes to their students.

Braves finish fourth in Commissioner’s Cup standings

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Boasting conference crowns in three sports, as well as runner-up finishes in a trio of others, UNC Pembroke settled into fourth place in the final 2018 PBC Commissioner’s Cup standings that were released at the league’s annual awards dinner in Hilton Head, S.C.

The fourth-place showing is the second-highest finish for the department in its 25-year membership in the league. The Braves finished a department-best third in the final 2016-17 PBC Commissioner’s Cup Standings. The finishes mark the best two-year performance stretch for the department since joining the league, as well as the NCAA Division II ranks, prior to the 1992-93 athletic season.

Seven of UNCP’s 16 varsity athletic teams were represented in the NCAA postseason in 2017-18, including team appearances by the soccer, men’s basketball and baseball squads. The wrestling team sent four student-athletes to the NCAA Championships in March, while the women’s track & field team had a pair of student-athletes compete at that championship event last week. The men’s cross country and men’s track & field teams also sent a representative to the NCAA postseason as well.

The Braves captured conference crowns in soccer, men’s basketball and wrestling (Eastern College Athletic Conference) during the 2017-18 athletic season, while the men’s cross country, golf and men’s track & field squads registered runner-up finishes at their respective PBC Championships event.

