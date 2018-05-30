A pair of Purnell Swett baseball grads head to NCAA regionals

Chavis - Oxendine -

PEMBROKE — Two Purnell Swett graduates are suiting up for as their teams take the field for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championships this weekend

Ethan Chavis and North Carolina A&T are heading to the Chapel Hill Regional as the No. 4 seed. Lucas Oxendine and UNCW are the fourth seed in the Greenville Regional held at East Carolina University.

Chavis, a left-handed pitcher, has appeared in 11 games this season, including six starts. He is 1-4 with an 8.06 ERA over 25 2/3 innings of work.

The Aggies, who won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Tournament for the first time in 13 years, will face top-seeded North Carolina at 2 p.m. on Friday. The Tar Heels won the first meeting between the two teams 1-0 at home in March.

In that meeting, Chavis pitched six innings, allowed the lone run on four hits and struck out a trio of batters.

Second-seeded Purdue and third-seeded Houston are the other competitors in the regional.

As a catcher for the Seahawks, Oxendine has appeared in nine games and has one start under his belt this season. He has recorded one hit in 12 at-bats, while drawing two walks and striking out five times.

UNCW will take on top-seeded East Carolina, a team that beat the Seahawks twice this year, at 7 p.m. on Friday. The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 2 South Carolina and No. 3 Ohio State.

Chavis and Oxendine are both in their first year of college baseball after standout careers with the Rams.

Chavis was a two-time all-county honoree. He held a 1.81 ERA with 80 strikeouts as a senior while batting .344 with 21 hits and 14 RBIs.

Oxendine played three seasons with Purnell Swett before an injury kept him off the field as a senior. He was a two-time all-conference and all-county selection, logging seven victories and 81 strikeouts as a junior while batting .321 with 20 RBIs.

Fellow teammate of the pair from Purnell Swett McKinley Strickland is also on the North Carolina A&T baseball team, but took his redshirt year this season.

