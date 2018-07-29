Photos from Sunday’s Dixie Youth AA World Series action

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian

Alabama Coach Pitch’s Liam Bantau looks at a pitch during his team’s first-round game against Virginia in the championship bracket on Sunday.

Evan Moody of Arkansas Coach Pitch hits a ground ball against South Carolina on Sunday. South Carolina beat Arkansas 10-0.

Arkansas Coach Pitch outfielder Isaiah Hamilton, right, throws a ball to the infield as teammate R.J. Wade looks on during the team’s championship bracket matchup against South Carolina on Sunday. South Carolina beat Arkansas 10-0.

North Carolina Machine Pitch’s Raje Torres, center, throws to first base against Lumberton on Sunday. North Carolina defeated Lumberton 14-0 and moved on to play Alabama in the consolation bracket championship game, which was postponed to Monday.

Virginia Coach Pitch’s Lucas Sutherland makes contact against Alabama in Coach Pitch championship bracket action on Sunday. Alabama won the game 14-1 in four innings.

Virginia Coach Pitch’s Eddie Baker fields a ground ball against Alabama on Sunday. Virginia lost to Alabama 14-1 in four innings to begin championship bracket play.

Michael Woody of Alabama Coach Pitch comes home to score against Virginia on Sunday. Alabama won the game and advanced to the second round of the eight-team Coach Pitch championship bracket.

Texas Machine Pitch’s Tristan Barton turns to throw to third base against Louisiana on Sunday.

Peyton Crawford, Louisiana’s Machine Pitch third baseman, fields a slow rolling ground ball.

Louisiana Coach Pitch’s Aidan Adams jumps into his slide as the throw into Texas catcher Cayne Powers sails wide.