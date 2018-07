Dixie Youth World Series schedule for July 30

The following is the Dixie Youth World Series schedule for the first games on Monday, July 30. All games are played at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex.

Coach Pitch – Championship Bracket

10 a.m., Field 1 — Arkansas vs. North Carolina

10 a.m., Field 2 — Texas vs. Virginia

11:30 a.m., Field 2 — South Carolina vs. Tennessee

11:30 a.m., Field 1 — Louisiana vs. Alabama

Machine Pitch – Championship Bracket

10 a.m., Field 4 — South Carolina vs. Virginia

10 a.m., Field 3 — Florida vs. Mississippi

11:30 a.m., Field 4 — Tennessee vs. Georgia

Machine Pitch — Consolation Bracket Championship Game

11:30 a.m., Field 3 — Alabama vs. North Carolina