Monday scoreboard and Tuesday schedule for Dixie Youth AA World Series

2018 Dixie Youth AA World Series

Monday results

Machine Pitch

Championship Bracket

South Carolina 12, Virginia 3

Florida 10, Mississippi 1

Tennessee 14, Georgia 3

Virginia 5, Texas 0

Mississippi 13, Georgia 3

South Carolina 5, Louisiana 2

Florida 12, Tennessee 7

Virginia 11, Tennessee 5

Mississippi 10, Louisiana 0

Florida 21, South Carolina 12

Consolation Bracket final

North Carolina 6, Alabama 5

Coach Pitch

South Carolina 3, Tennessee 2

Louisiana 7, Alabama 6

North Carolina 7, Arkansas 1

Virginia 4, Texas 2

Alabama 13, North Carolina 1

Tennessee 15, Virginia 3

Louisiana 7, South Carolina 1

Alabama 2, Louisiana 1

Tennessee 5, South Carolina 3

Schedule for Tuesday

Machine Pitch

Florida vs Virginia, 10:30 a.m. on Field 4

South Carolina vs Mississippi, 10:30 a.m. on Field 3

Florida/Virginia vs South Carolina/Mississippi, 1 p.m. on Field 4

Game 15 (if necessary) TBD

Coach Pitch

Alabama vs Tennessee, 10:30 a.m. on Field 1

Louisiana vs Alabama/Tennessee, 1 p.m. on Field 1