Championship moments from the Dixie Youth Machine Pitch World Series

July 31, 2018 robesonian Sports 0
David Bradley | The Robesonian South Carolina Machine Pitch’s Grady Cherrington-Dunton slides into second base, but too late to beat the ball thrown to Mississippi’s Mason Wilson.
David Bradley | The Robesonian A Virginia Machine Pitch player has a medal placed around his neck after being eliminated on Tuesday.
David Bradley | The Robesonian Gage Parks, from the Virginia Machine Pitch team, shakes the hand of the Florida players on Tuesday.
Brandon Tester | The Robesonian The South Carolina Machine Pitch team receives its runner-up trophy at the Dixie Youth World Series on Tuesday.

