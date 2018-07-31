Championship moments from the Dixie Youth Coach Pitch World Series

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Dalen Powell from Louisiana, left, high-fives Alabama’s Ethan Levanda after the championship game.

David Bradley | The Robesonian Alabama Coach Pitch’s Levi Summers puts the barrel of his bat on a pitch.

David Bradley | The Robesonian Tennessee Coach Pitch’s Kase Daniels leaps up to catch a fall in the outfield.

David Bradley | The Robesonian The Tennessee Coach Pitch team holds up their runner-up trophy from the Dixie Youth Coach Pitch World Series.

The Alabama Coach Pitch team rallies around its runner-up trophy.

