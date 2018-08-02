West Robeson wins Dixie Belles Softball World Series title in Louisiana

Courtesy photo The West Robeson Belles softball team celebrates after winning the Dixie Softball World Series title over Mississippi on Wednesday. Courtesy photo The West Robeson Belles softball team celebrates after winning the Dixie Softball World Series title over Mississippi on Wednesday.

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The West Robeson Belles Dixie Softball team won the World Series on Wednesday night in Alexandria, La., with an 11-1 victory over Mississippi in six innings.

The victory in the championship game came less than 24 hours after Mississippi handed West Robeson its first loss of the tournament in a 9-4 ballgame. The North Carolina state champs had to beat Texas on Wednesday to earn the trip to the title game with Mississippi.

Courtesy photo The West Robeson Belles softball team celebrates after winning the Dixie Softball World Series title over Mississippi on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_output-1-_ne2018820234887.jpg Courtesy photo The West Robeson Belles softball team celebrates after winning the Dixie Softball World Series title over Mississippi on Wednesday.