Pembroke wins Dixie Belles Softball World Series title in Louisiana

Courtesy photo The Pembroke all-star Belles softball team celebrates after winning the Dixie Softball World Series title over Mississippi on Wednesday.
ALEXANDRIA, La. — The Pembroke all-stars Dixie Softball team won the Belles World Series on Wednesday night in Alexandria, La., with an 11-1 victory over Mississippi in six innings.
The victory in the championship game came less than 24 hours after Mississippi handed Pembroke its first loss of the tournament in a 9-4 ballgame. The North Carolina state champs had to beat Texas on Wednesday to earn the trip to the title game with Mississippi.
