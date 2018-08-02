Local golfersin contentionat Barracuda

McGirt McGirt Adams Adams

RENO, Nev. — Two golfers with local ties find themselves inside the top 50 on the leaderboard after the first round of play at the Barracuda Championship following Thursday’s first round.

Laurinburg native Frank Adams III, who is making his second PGA Tour start this season, sits in a tie for 33rd after posting a first-round score of +7 at the Modified Stableford event, and William McGirt, from Fairmont, is one point back at +6 following a bogey-free round to start the tournament. He currently sits in a tie for 43rd.

Adams had a mixed bag in his first round with five birdies and three bogeys. On the back nine, he scattered birdies on Nos. 10, 13 and 18, while also dropping a stroke on No. 16.

McGirt shot a 69 with three birdies coming on Nos. 8, 13 and 18.

In the second round, McGirt goes off the first tee at 12:33 p.m., while Adams goes off at 1:39 p.m.

Ollie Schniederjans is the solo leader with a score of +17 after the first round.

