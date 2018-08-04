Athletic forms for school sports now online

The Athletic Department for the Public Schools of Robeson County now hosts their pre-participation athletic forms online with ArbiterAthlete. This digital platform will allow parents and students to complete and access athletic forms via computer, tablet or mobile phone. It is HIPAA, COPPA and FERPA compliant. A link to the privacy policy is located at the bottom of the sign in page at www.arbiterathlete.com.

For Quick Account Instructions for account creation via mobile phone, please use the code that corresponds to the school your student attends. Once you send the code you will immediately receive a text back with a hyperlink to create your account.

Fairmont High School: via mobile phone send a text to 69274 containing S42666 in the message. Lumberton High School: via mobile phone send a text to 69274 containing S42667 in the message. Purnell Swett High School: via mobile phone send a text to 69274 containing S42668 in the message. Red Springs High School: via mobile phone send a text to 69274 containing S42689 in the message. South Robeson High School: via mobile phone send a text to 69274 containing S42669 in the message. St. Pauls High School: via mobile phone send a text to 69274 containing S42670 in the message.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/public-schools-robeson-county_ne201884183816823.png