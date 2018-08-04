Lumberton kicks off “O” Zone play with win

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lumberton “O” Zone’s Garrison Carr throws a pitch against Georgia during the Dixie Youth World Series on Saturday night. The game ended after press time. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lumberton “O” Zone’s Garrison Carr throws a pitch against Georgia during the Dixie Youth World Series on Saturday night. The game ended after press time. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Virginia “O” Zone’s Tucker Swails is presented with commemorative baseballs after throwing a no-hitter and hitting a home run against Texas in Saturday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Virginia “O” Zone’s Tucker Swails is presented with commemorative baseballs after throwing a no-hitter and hitting a home run against Texas in Saturday.

LUMBERTON — The host city for the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series finally landed in the win column as the Lumberton “O” Zone team cruised to an 18-3 victory over Georgia on Saturday night.

Lumberton’s Coach Pitch and Machine Pitch teams finished winless in the AA World Series. The city’s AAA and Majors teams ended the first day of their respective tournaments without a win.

“Everybody was struggling, so it was good to get that win,” Lumberton coach Gary Carr said.

In other action, Tucker Swails tossed a no-hitter to help the Virginia “O” Zone team secure a 6-0 win over Texas in the first round of the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Swails notched 11 strikeouts and issued two walks while also hitting a home run. Gavin Fain, Martin Sawyers, Toby Perkins and Stuart Callahan also scored runs for Virginia.

Texas’ Ethan Steel reached base on an error in the sixth inning.

Elsewhere in the “O” Zone, Arkansas defeated Tennessee 10-9 in seven innings. Florida beat Mississippi 5-2. South Carolina topped North Carolina 3-2. Louisiana defeated Alabama 4-0.

Virginia will play Arkansas at 8 p.m., on Sunday. Florida will play Louisiana at 8 p.m., as well. South Carolina will play Lumberton at 5:45 p.m.

In the loser’s bracket, Texas will play Tennessee at 5:45 p.m., Mississippi will take on Alabama at 3:30 p.m., and North Carolina will face Georgia at 3:30 p.m.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

