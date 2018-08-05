Lumberton “O” Zone keeps rolling; earns bye to Tuesday

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Caleb Maynor of the Lumberton “O”Zone team waits on a pitch during the Dixie Youth baseball World Series on Saturday. Lumberton beat South Carolina 6-3 on Sunday to earn a bye on Monday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Caleb Maynor of the Lumberton “O”Zone team waits on a pitch during the Dixie Youth baseball World Series on Saturday. Lumberton beat South Carolina 6-3 on Sunday to earn a bye on Monday.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton “O” Zone team wasn’t satisfied when it became the first of the five host teams to get a win at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Saturday.

Gary Carr’s team continued its run by defeating South Carolina 6-3 on Sunday.

“I saw a lot of good pitching and the bats stayed hot,” Carr said.

Lumberton posted two runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

B.J. Lowery went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Lumberton.

“They’ve got a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum,” Carr said.

South Carolina registered just two hits. Its three runs were scored by Cole Winburn, Dewsy Meadows and Treion McFarland.

Lumberton earned a bye on Monday. They will play again on Tuesday at 8 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s game between Virginia and Louisiana.

Carr said his players aren’t letting the pressure of moving forward in the tournament get to them.

“We’re trying to keep it out of our heads,” Carr said. “We just keep playing one game at a time.”

In other “O” Zone action, Louisiana beat Florida 2-1, Virginia topped Arkansas 7-6, Alabama beat Mississippi 11-3, North Carolina beat Georgia 8-3 and Tennessee beat Texas 4-1.

