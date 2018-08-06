Registration open for Kiwanis Golf Tournament

LUMBERTON — Registration is open for the 41st Annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament taking place on Saturday and Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club.

“We’re looking to have a great year this year,” said Joseph Martin, the tournament’s chairman.

The tournament will be played in a two-man best ball format. Martin said around 35 teams had registered as of Monday.

The registration cost for each two-man team is $200. Thursday is the registration deadline.

For more information call Pinecrest at 910-738-6541.

The team of Mark Kinlaw and Jeff Wishart took top honors at last year’s tournament after finishing at 16-under. Greg Powell, the winner of this year’s Robeson County Golf Championship, and Clay Hufstetley finished in a tie for second place with Blake Baysden and Dylan Thompson at 14-under.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_476641_438234199538522_1550325038_o_ne20188618534815.jpg