Four teams advance in Majors bracket

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Louisiana Majors pitcher Alonzo Alexander prepares to make a throw against South Carolina on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Louisiana Majors pitcher Alonzo Alexander prepares to make a throw against South Carolina on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Cameron Scott of South Carolina Majors hits a triple during a game against Louisiana at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday. South Carolina beat Louisiana 3-1. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Cameron Scott of South Carolina Majors hits a triple during a game against Louisiana at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday. South Carolina beat Louisiana 3-1.

LUMBERTON — The field for the Majors bracket of the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series was narrowed down to four teams on Tuesday, as North Carolina secured a Wednesday matchup with South Carolina in the winner’s bracket and Florida stayed alive to face Louisiana in the loser’s bracket.

South Carolina handed Louisiana its first loss of the tournament with a 3-1 victory in the winner’s bracket.

Donovan Johnson and Banks Wickersham scored for South Carolina in the third inning, and Thayer Tavormina crossed the plate in the fourth inning to give the team its third run.

Louisiana’s Ethan Judicescored his team’s only run of the game in the fifth inning.

P.J. Morlando went 3-for-3 with a double to lead South Carolina’s offense. Johnson went 1-for-2 with a triple.

Judice went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored for Louisiana.

South Carolina will face North Carolina at 8 p.m. on Field 5 on Wednesday.

Florida defeated Georgia 10-1 in the loser’s bracket to set up its matchup with Louisiana in an elimination game at 5:45 p.m. on Field 5.

All games will take place at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Louisiana Majors pitcher Alonzo Alexander prepares to make a throw against South Carolina on Tuesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_MajorsTuesday-2_ne201887215251310.jpg Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Louisiana Majors pitcher Alonzo Alexander prepares to make a throw against South Carolina on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Cameron Scott of South Carolina Majors hits a triple during a game against Louisiana at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday. South Carolina beat Louisiana 3-1. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_MajorsTuesday_ne201887215257106.jpg Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Cameron Scott of South Carolina Majors hits a triple during a game against Louisiana at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday. South Carolina beat Louisiana 3-1.