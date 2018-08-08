Lumberton “O” Zone falls to Louisiana

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Justin Szymanski of Louisiana “O” Zone attempts a swing during a game against Lumberton at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Justin Szymanski of Louisiana “O” Zone attempts a swing during a game against Lumberton at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Kyran McConnell of Louisiana “O” Zone is tagged out at home plate by Lumberton catcher Stanley Scott during the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Kyran McConnell of Louisiana “O” Zone is tagged out at home plate by Lumberton catcher Stanley Scott during the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton “O” Zone team lost to Lousiana 10-5 during the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series at Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Tuesday night.

Louisiana got off to a hot start and didn’t allow Lumberton starter Garrison Carr to record an out in the first inning before he was replaced by B.J. Lowery.

After a throwing error brought home the first run of the game for Louisiana, Dyson Fields and Kyran McConnell logged RBI singles to bring about the pitching change.

After Lowery came in, Justin Szymanski hit an RBI double to increase Louisiana’s lead to 4-0. Other runners attempting to advance to third base and home plate on the same play were thrown out.

Lumberton responded by scoring its first run of the game on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning. With two outs and runners at second and third base later in the inning, Louisiana elected to intentionally walk Jaythan Sanderson, loading the bases in the process. The decision payed off, as Louisiana starter Luke Harrington struck out Braedon Ward in the next at-bat to get out of the jam.

Carr, Caleb Maynor and Damian Robinson scored for Lumberton in the fourth inning to cut into the deficit. Louisiana scored three runs in the third and two in the fourth to stretch its lead to 9-4 heading to the fifth inning.

Bryce Fuller scored Lumberton’s final run in the sixth inning. Wes Altic crossed the plate to get Louisiana to the 10-run mark in the fifth inning.

“We told them to forget this loss,” Lumberton coach Gary Carr said. “It’s over and done with. We just come out the next game and we do our best.”

Play was suspended twice during the game. The first time was due to a power outage at the complex, and the second time was due to a lightning delay.

Louisiana will face Alabama at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Lumberton will play Arkansas at 5:45 p.m.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

