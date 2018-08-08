Louisiana, South Carolina to play for Majors title

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian John Nelson McLamb of North Carolina Majors, right, waits near first base as South Carolina’s Drew Hayes prepares to take his leadoff on Wednesday during the Dixie Youth World Series. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian John Nelson McLamb of North Carolina Majors, right, waits near first base as South Carolina’s Drew Hayes prepares to take his leadoff on Wednesday during the Dixie Youth World Series. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Thayer Tavormina of South Carolina Majors takes a swing during a game against North Carolina on Wednesday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Thayer Tavormina of South Carolina Majors takes a swing during a game against North Carolina on Wednesday.

LUMBERTON — South Carolina moved forward to the Majors championship game at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series with an 8-1 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.

P.J. Morlando launched a solo home run in the first inning to give South Carolina an early 1-0 lead. Morlando launched another solo shot during a three-run fourth inning for his team.

He crossed the plate one last time in the fifth along with teammates Ryder Manale, Mason Salisbury and Thayer Tavormina.

Gabe Dapuyen scored North Carolina’s only run of the game in the sixth inning.

In addition to Morlando’s three runs, Tavormina scored twice to help lead South Carolina’s offense.

Wyatt Lucas, Dapuyen and Jamari Thompson each notched one of North Carolina’s three hits.

In other Majors action, Louisiana defeated Florida 2-1 in the loser’s bracket. South Carolina will play Louisiana for the championship on Thursday at 11 a.m., on Field 5. Louisiana needs to beat South Carolina twice in order to win the title, while South Carolina needs just one win.

