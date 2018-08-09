County AD Fipps hired to take over Topsail athletic department

Fipps Fipps

HAMPSTEAD — Robeson County Athletic Director Jeff Fipps was announced Thursday as the new athletic director at Topsail High School.

Fipps has served as the head of athletics and driver’s education in the county for three years, and has more than 25 years experience as a coach and educator.

He takes over a Topsail athletic program that recently has been hit with controversy as the school’s principal, athletic director and baseball coach were all fired earlier this year. This came after the team had an ineligible baseball player that caused the team to forfeit 16 games and were ineligible to make the NCHSAA state playoffs.

