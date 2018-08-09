County football teams get game-like feel at Jamboree

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Red Springs quarterback Denym McKeithan scrambles to evade Latta defenders on Thursday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Red Springs quarterback Denym McKeithan scrambles to evade Latta defenders on Thursday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Fairmont head coach Kevin Inman said one of his team’s takeaways from the Battle of the Carolinas was that the Golden Tornadoes need to work on protecting their quarterbacks, whether it be Jayvon Morris or Jakeem Moore (7). Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Fairmont head coach Kevin Inman said one of his team’s takeaways from the Battle of the Carolinas was that the Golden Tornadoes need to work on protecting their quarterbacks, whether it be Jayvon Morris or Jakeem Moore (7). Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Purnell Swett defenders stifle a rush attempt by East Bladen during the Battle of the Carolinas on Thursday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Purnell Swett defenders stifle a rush attempt by East Bladen during the Battle of the Carolinas on Thursday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lumberton defenders celebrate after making a stop against Marion on Thursday. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lumberton defenders celebrate after making a stop against Marion on Thursday.

LUMBERTON — With the start of the season just over a week away, four local high school football teams had a chance to play in a game-like atmosphere at the Battle of the Carolinas jamboree at Lumberton High School on Thursday.

All five games at the full-contact jamboree were played with two 20-minute halves and a running clock.

Latta defeated Red Springs 14-6, Lake View topped Fairmont 16-0, Purnell Swett beat East Bladen 22-0, Dillon bested Scotland 18-7 and Lumberton finished at a 7-all draw against Marion.

Red Springs head coach Lawrence Ches said many of the difficulties his team experienced were not unanticipated.

“We have a young secondary and we have a lot of breakdowns in the secondary, so that’s what we expected,” Ches said. “They spread us out and put pressure on us. When you don’t have time to scout a team, it looks rougher than it is.”

Fairmont head coach Kevin Inman said his team’s loss to Lake View was a learning experience for some of its younger players.

“We ran good routes, we did fundamental stuff well,” Inman said. “The main things we’ve got to improve on are staying engaged on the offensive line and giving our quarterbacks time. We’ve got young quarterbacks who aren’t used to staying in the pocket. We need to make them feel comfortable.”

Purnell Swett head coach Jon Sherman was happy with his team’s performance in its shutout victory over East Bladen.

“I didn’t like the energy at first, but we moved the ball,” Sherman said. “We were consistent with certain plays. I like the physicality of our defense tremendously. They were aggressive and I enjoyed that.”

Lumberton head coach Kelly Williamson said he is feeling good about his team’s ability to execute heading into the first week of the season.

“Our defensive line played well and our running backs could run the ball,” Williamson said. “We’re a young team trying to fill our identity. They’re learning me and I’m learning them.”

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

