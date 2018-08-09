Louisiana uses late runs to down Alabama; wins “O”Zone World Series

Mike Skipper | The Robesonian The Louisiana “O” Zone team lifts up its Dixie Youth World Series trophy after a 6-4 win over Alabama on Thursday. Mike Skipper | The Robesonian The Louisiana “O” Zone team lifts up its Dixie Youth World Series trophy after a 6-4 win over Alabama on Thursday. Mike Skipper | The Robesonian Louisiana’s Dyson Fields pitches to an Alabama batter in the championship game of the Dixie Youth “O” Zone World Series. Fields was also the batting champion of the tournament. Mike Skipper | The Robesonian Louisiana’s Dyson Fields pitches to an Alabama batter in the championship game of the Dixie Youth “O” Zone World Series. Fields was also the batting champion of the tournament.

LUMBERTON — With a tied score late in the game, the offenses for the Louisiana and Alabama “O” Zone teams started gaining traction late in the championship game on Thursday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.

Five runs in the final two innings came from the bats of Louisiana to give it the Dixie Youth “O” Zone World Series title over Alabama, 6-4.

Dyson Fields won the batting championship with a .538 batting average, and used a 3-for-3 night at the plate to guide his team to victory. Field’s RBI double to left field as the first of two runs in the top of the fifth inning as he scored later in the frame on a single from Justin Szymasnski to make it a 3-2 ballgame in favor of Louisiana.

J’Cory Crowe and Wes Altic had singles in the top of the sixth inning and both came home as a part of a three-run inning to build the lead to 6-2.

Alabama didn’t go down quietly as it posted two runs in its last at-bat following Peyton Etheredge’s RBI double, but was unable to string any more runs to tighten the margin.

Fields pitched five innings and allowed six hits and two runs, while picking up seven strikeouts.

Crowe followed up Fields’ three-hit outing with two hits for the champions. Tanner Waldrop had two hits to lead Alabama.

To get its chance with Louisiana, Alabama held off Arkansas 3-1 earlier in the day.

Tennessee was awarded the sportsmanship award for “O” Zone championship.

