South Carolina bests Louisiana to win Dixie Youth Majors title

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The South Carolina Majors team celebrates winning the Dixie Youth World Series over Louisiana 9-2 on Thursday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The South Carolina Majors team celebrates winning the Dixie Youth World Series over Louisiana 9-2 on Thursday.

LUMBERTON — South Carolina Majors suffered their first loss of the tournament, and got revenge all on Thursday.

After being on the wrong end of a 10-run loss to Louisiana, in a game where it could’ve put away the Dixie Youth World Series, the team from North Charleston responded with a 9-2 win in the winner-take-all championship game at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.

Leading the charge to claim the title was the World Series batting champion P.J. Morlando, who had 3-for-4 in the championship game. He set a new World Series record with a .762 batting average. Each time he got on, Morlando scored a run.

The batter behind him in the lineup, Mason Salisbury, had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored.

South Carolina jumped out ahead early with a 5-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings, with Salisbury credited with his two RBIs during that stint. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Thayer Tavormina and Drew Hayes.

The duo of Hayes and Tavormina struck again in the three-run fifth inning from South Carolina to go up 8-2.

Dylan Inzina had the lone RBI for Louisiana.

Cameron Scott tossed a complete game to clinch the title. In his six innings of work, he allowed four hits, did not surrender a walk and struck out seven.

Louisiana throttled South Carolina 14-4 earlier in the day to stay alive in the tournament.

Virginia won the Majors’ sportsmanship award.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The South Carolina Majors team celebrates winning the Dixie Youth World Series over Louisiana 9-2 on Thursday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_file-4-10-_ne201889181734919.jpeg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The South Carolina Majors team celebrates winning the Dixie Youth World Series over Louisiana 9-2 on Thursday.