UNCP’s Jacobs inks deal with Rockies

UNCP Athletics UNCP third baseman Trey Jacobs takes a swing against Georgia Southwestern earlier this season. Jacobs signed a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies after his play this summer with the Staunton Braves in Virginia and the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League. UNCP Athletics UNCP third baseman Trey Jacobs takes a swing against Georgia Southwestern earlier this season. Jacobs signed a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies after his play this summer with the Staunton Braves in Virginia and the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League.

PEMBROKE — Reigning Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Trey Jacobs announced Friday evening via social media that he has decided to forego his final three years of eligibility and sign a minor league contract with Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies.

“First of all, I would just like to thank everyone who has been close to me over these last few days and helped in this decision making process,” Jacobs wrote on Facebook. “With that being said, I have decided to accept a contract from the Colorado Rockies organization and begin my professional career. I would like to thank UNC Pembroke for taking me in this year, and also the Staunton Braves for a great summer experience and the Cotuit Kettleers for allowing me to play in the Cape for the last week. There are a lot of other people to thank but, most importantly, to thank is the good man upstairs and my family for making all of this possible. This is a start of a new chapter in my life and what will be an amazing experience.”

Jacobs, who would have played his redshirt sophomore season with the Braves in 2019, is likely headed to Grand Junction, Colo., to play with the Grand Junction Rockies who serve as the rookie affiliate of the MLB organization. Grand Junction (9-4) currently leads the Pioneer League’s South Division with 23 games remaining on the regular season schedule after finishing the first half with a 20-18 clip.

“I are very proud of Trey and all that he accomplished as a member of our team,” said head coach Paul O’Neil. “I am extremely excited that he is getting this opportunity to live out his boyhood dream. I wish him nothing but the best as a member of the Rockies organization.”

Jacobs hit .376 (53-for-141) with 21 extra-base hits (8 HR), 37 RBI and 27 runs scored in 34 games played with the Staunton Braves of Virginia’s wood bat Valley League this summer, and became the first player in program history to play in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League as a member of the Contuit Kettleers. In four games with the Kettleers, he turned in a .375 (6-for-16) batting average with two home runs, five RBI and a pair of runs scored. He tallied a 3-for-5 game with two home runs and four RBI against the Wareham Gatemen in the CCBL Playoffs.

A consensus first team all-American for the Braves in 2018, Jacobs finished with a PBC-best .417 (96-for-230) batting average that complemented 41 extra-base hits (11 HR), 79 RBI and 60 runs scored. The Hope Mills native shattered the PBC record for doubles (28), while also establishing new program marks for hits and RBI. He also led the Braves with 29 multiple-hit and 20 multiple RBI performances.

