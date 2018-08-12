From the Fringe

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Tom Jones and Michael Graham won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout over Don Barnes and Donald B. Barnes.

The closest to the flag winners were Pandora Carter and Bob Slahetka.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday with a 9 a.m., shotgun start.

Clifford Bullard tournament scheduled

The 34th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club will be Sept. 27.

It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start, with a rain date set for Oct. 4.

For more information, contact Rebekah Lowry at 910-272-3235.

Fairmont to host McClintock Memorial tourney

The third-annual SFC Matthew McClintock memorial golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Fairmont Golf Club, presented by the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.

The four-man captain’s choice tourney will have a noon shotgun start. Registration costs for the tournament are $65, and covers the tournament costs, lunch, dinner, drinks and prizes. All proceeds support the families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament. For more information, contact Tony Mackey at 910-628-9931, Mark Madden at 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson at 910-770-1967.

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym by email at [email protected]

