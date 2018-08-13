Final scores from the 41st Kiwanis All-American golf tournament

41st annual Kiwanis All-American Tournament
Final scores
Championship flight
Dyrck Fanning-Scott Benton 64-32 — 96
John Haskins-Larry Cloninger 66-32 — 98
Mark Lassiter-Keith McGirt 65-34 — 99
Brad Locklear-Ryan Bass 65-35 —100
Joseph Martin-Jeff Broadwell 64-36 — 100
Steve Pippin-Lonail Locklear 67-34 — 101
Luke Gooden-Carlton Floyd 67-37 — 104
Brian Taylor-Yarnell Locklear 68-36 — 104
Greg Powell-Phillip Wallwork 70-35 — 105
Dwayne Smith-Todd Nurnberger 69-37 — 106
Ben Collins-Dick Christy 70-37 — 107
Clay Huffstetler-Paul Gore 70-37 — 107
Timmie Stultz-Randy Chavis 69-38 — 107
Trey Martin-Chris Rice 69-NC
First flight
Jeff Wishart-Mark Kinlaw 72-31 — 103
Chase Johnson-Jordan Edgerton 71-35 — 106
Andy Andrews-Chris Hawk 72-34 — 106
Knocky Thorndyke-Billy Bullock 72-36 — 108
James H. Oxendine-Garrick Oxendine 73-37 —110
Danny Henderson-David Lowry Jr. 71-40 — 111
Jerry Johnson-Trevor Johnson 73-38 — 111
Bruce Mullis-Travis Mullis 73-38 — 111
Mark Smayzys-Roy Heasley 73-39 — 112
Brian Haymore-Stephen Blackwell 73-40 —113
Dustin Paul-Chuck Smith 74-39 — 113
Roy Williamson-Allan Campbell 74-39 — 113
Carey Pittman-Barry Leonard 74-42 — 116
Second flight
Eddie Williams-Danny Lassiter 75-70 — 145
Larry McNeill-Donnie Beck 76-71 — 147
Chris Jackson-Ronnie Hunt 76-74 — 150
Bryan Ayers-Daniel Gane 75-151 — 151
Willie Jacobs-Willie Oxendine 80-71 — 151
Jeff Hunt-Tim Hunt 80-73 — 153
Pete Maynor-Phillip Maynor 76-78 — 154
Delance Locklear-Gary Locklear 80-77 — 157
Joel Haskins-Connor Haskins 79-81 — 160
Carey Reed-Randy Simmons 80-80 — 160
Gurney Bullard-Keith Woods 80-81 — 161
Merle Summers-Chris Summers 80-83 — 163
Jonathan Wilcox-Brian Davis 80-74 — 164
Pressley McArthur-Adam Troutman 78-DNS
Third flight
Travis Kemp-Chad McCurry 82-75 — 157
Tom Sampson-David Lowry 81-78 — 159
David Branch-Buddy Livingston 81-79 — 160
Andy Simays-Mickey Strickland 82-79 — 161
Robert Pait-Bobby Turner 81-81 — 162
Kelly Lowry-Hartley Oxendine 81-82 — 163
Daniel Zeng-Rivers Malcolm 81-82 — 163
Joe Butler-Matt Thompson 82-81 — 163
Lea Hepler-Pandora Carter 82-87 — 169
Tony Dilbert-Mitchell Scott 82-DNS
Fourth flight
Gerald Kebort-Tony Perez 86-78 — 164
Patrick Prevatte-Tyler Prevatte 85-81 — 166
Kenny Biggs-John Caldwell 86-82 — 168
Matt Lassiter-Mark Madden 84-85 — 169
Dan Kenney-Joe Osman 84-85 — 169
Bobbie Donovan-Kathy Hansen 84-86 — 170
Joe Shotwell-Kevin Boeckel 87-85 — 172
Ken Windley-Royal Windley 88-85 — 173
Joe Terranova-Don Metzger Sr. 86-90 — 176