Final scores from the 41st Kiwanis All-American golf tournament

41st annual Kiwanis All-American Tournament

Final scores

Championship flight

Dyrck Fanning-Scott Benton 64-32 — 96

John Haskins-Larry Cloninger 66-32 — 98

Mark Lassiter-Keith McGirt 65-34 — 99

Brad Locklear-Ryan Bass 65-35 —100

Joseph Martin-Jeff Broadwell 64-36 — 100

Steve Pippin-Lonail Locklear 67-34 — 101

Luke Gooden-Carlton Floyd 67-37 — 104

Brian Taylor-Yarnell Locklear 68-36 — 104

Greg Powell-Phillip Wallwork 70-35 — 105

Dwayne Smith-Todd Nurnberger 69-37 — 106

Ben Collins-Dick Christy 70-37 — 107

Clay Huffstetler-Paul Gore 70-37 — 107

Timmie Stultz-Randy Chavis 69-38 — 107

Trey Martin-Chris Rice 69-NC

First flight

Jeff Wishart-Mark Kinlaw 72-31 — 103

Chase Johnson-Jordan Edgerton 71-35 — 106

Andy Andrews-Chris Hawk 72-34 — 106

Knocky Thorndyke-Billy Bullock 72-36 — 108

James H. Oxendine-Garrick Oxendine 73-37 —110

Danny Henderson-David Lowry Jr. 71-40 — 111

Jerry Johnson-Trevor Johnson 73-38 — 111

Bruce Mullis-Travis Mullis 73-38 — 111

Mark Smayzys-Roy Heasley 73-39 — 112

Brian Haymore-Stephen Blackwell 73-40 —113

Dustin Paul-Chuck Smith 74-39 — 113

Roy Williamson-Allan Campbell 74-39 — 113

Carey Pittman-Barry Leonard 74-42 — 116

Second flight

Eddie Williams-Danny Lassiter 75-70 — 145

Larry McNeill-Donnie Beck 76-71 — 147

Chris Jackson-Ronnie Hunt 76-74 — 150

Bryan Ayers-Daniel Gane 75-151 — 151

Willie Jacobs-Willie Oxendine 80-71 — 151

Jeff Hunt-Tim Hunt 80-73 — 153

Pete Maynor-Phillip Maynor 76-78 — 154

Delance Locklear-Gary Locklear 80-77 — 157

Joel Haskins-Connor Haskins 79-81 — 160

Carey Reed-Randy Simmons 80-80 — 160

Gurney Bullard-Keith Woods 80-81 — 161

Merle Summers-Chris Summers 80-83 — 163

Jonathan Wilcox-Brian Davis 80-74 — 164

Pressley McArthur-Adam Troutman 78-DNS

Third flight

Travis Kemp-Chad McCurry 82-75 — 157

Tom Sampson-David Lowry 81-78 — 159

David Branch-Buddy Livingston 81-79 — 160

Andy Simays-Mickey Strickland 82-79 — 161

Robert Pait-Bobby Turner 81-81 — 162

Kelly Lowry-Hartley Oxendine 81-82 — 163

Daniel Zeng-Rivers Malcolm 81-82 — 163

Joe Butler-Matt Thompson 82-81 — 163

Lea Hepler-Pandora Carter 82-87 — 169

Tony Dilbert-Mitchell Scott 82-DNS

Fourth flight

Gerald Kebort-Tony Perez 86-78 — 164

Patrick Prevatte-Tyler Prevatte 85-81 — 166

Kenny Biggs-John Caldwell 86-82 — 168

Matt Lassiter-Mark Madden 84-85 — 169

Dan Kenney-Joe Osman 84-85 — 169

Bobbie Donovan-Kathy Hansen 84-86 — 170

Joe Shotwell-Kevin Boeckel 87-85 — 172

Ken Windley-Royal Windley 88-85 — 173

Joe Terranova-Don Metzger Sr. 86-90 — 176

