Local Roundup: Lady Pirates open season with win over Red Devils

RED SPRINGS — The Lumberton volleyball team opened its season with a straight-set win over Red Springs on the road Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates (1-0) used scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-12 to claim the victory.

Kaitr Kinlaw and Madison Canady each had five kills to lead Lumberton at the net. Alex Simpson had four kills and Rachel O’Neil added three kills. Kinlaw served up four aces and Canady added three aces.

Lumberton takes on St. Pauls on Wednesday at home with the doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.

In junior varisty action, Lumberton won 25-16 and 25-14.

Purnell Swett volleyball handles St. Pauls

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team opened its season with a four-set victory over St. Pauls at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Rams claimed the match 25-19, 24-26, 25-21 and 25-18.

Nyasia Jackson led Purnell Swett with 17 digs, while Khaile Jones had a team-high seven kills. Keely Jones dished out nine assists. Also aiding the Rams at the net was Hannah Evington with five kills and Abigail Lowery and Mackenzie Swett with four kills each.

In other action across the county, Purnell Swett boys soccer fell to East Bladen at home on Monday, 2-1. Jafet Robles had the lone goal for the Rams.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/school-sport-roundup_ne201881513559711-1.png