Pirates topSt. Pauls,Rams fall

Lumberton volleyball eases past St. Pauls

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team collected its second straight three-set victory over an in-county opponent in its match against St. Pauls on Wednesday.

The Lady Pirates (2-0) topped the Lady Bulldogs 25-16, 25-8 and 25-20.

Alex Simpson had a team-high five kills and one block for Lumberton. Katie Kinlaw had six kills with a trio of assists and aces. Madison Canady had four kills and three aces.

Lumberton plays at home Monday against Red Springs.

South View sweeps Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — South View earned a straight-set victory over Purnell Swett on the road Wednesday

The visitors posted scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-22 to defeat the Lady Rams (1-1)

Khaile Jones led the Lady Rams with nine kills, seven blocks and two aces. Keely Jones dished out 13 assists, while Nyasia Jackson added nine digs. Chelcey Wilkes tallied three kills.