Football roundup: Bulldogs’ big second half tops E.E. Smith

FAYETTEVILLE — By forcing five turnovers and converting two of those in the third quarter for scores, the St. Pauls football team earned a 28-21 win over E.E. Smith on the road Friday.

St. Pauls (1-0) scored 22 points in the third quarter to turn a 14-6 halftime deficit to a 28-14 lead going to the fourth quarter. Darone Rozier returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown, and was followed up by Nickari Hunter’s 42-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Hunter scooped up two fumbles in the win.

Sophomore receiver Waltay Jackson had a 19-yard touchdown grab to close out the scoring in the third quarter.

Kalvin Carpenter had an interception.

St. Pauls travels to Union Pines next week.

Red Devils take road win at South Brunswick

SOUTHPORT — The Red Springs football team claimed a 38-12 win on the road Friday over South Brunswick.

Denym McKeithan threw for three touchdowns, with two going to Traveze Billinger and Corey Newton collecting the other. Jayshawn Carthen rushed for two scores.

Red Springs hosts Vance Central next week.

Pine Forest too much for Rams

FAYETTEVILLE — Purnell Swett took an early lead on the road, but home-standing Pine Forest posted 35 unanswered points to pick up a 35-14 win to open the season.

The Rams (0-1) led 7-0 early on a Chandler Brayboy 26-yard touchdown run, and from there the senior went quiet. He totaled 40 yards rushing and 16 yards receiving in the game.

Pine Forest (1-0) running back D.J. Jones had two touchdowns in the third quarter as it stretched its lead from 14-7 to 28-7.

Micah Carter added a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Purnell Swett, and also passed for 101 yards through the air.

The Rams host Ashley next week.

