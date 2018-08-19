Week 1 of high school football by the numbers

David Bradley | The Robesonian Fairmont receiver Jordan Waters sheds a tackler against Douglas Byrd during his three-touchdown night in the loss. David Bradley | The Robesonian Fairmont receiver Jordan Waters sheds a tackler against Douglas Byrd during his three-touchdown night in the loss.

To open the season, Red Springs and St. Pauls kicked off their schedule the way they wanted to with road wins, while the other teams that started their seasons on Friday are still in search of their first win.

St. Pauls and Red Springs, who were picked to finish in the top half of the Three Rivers Conference, were road warriors, with the Red Devils topping South Brunswick 38-12 and St. Pauls gave interim coach Mike Setzer his first win back at the helm with a 28-21 victory at E.E. Smith.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett were held quiet on offense in blowout losses on the road. The lone home team, Fairmont, was the first team to lose to Douglas Byrd since 2015. South Robeson sat idle to set itself up with 11 straight games from here on out.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

St. Pauls: The Bulldogs didn’t overpower the Golden Bulls with their offense in the seven-point victory, but it was their defense that forced five turnovers. The offense for St. Pauls totaled 231 yards, and had one turnover, while converting two third downs.

After a 43-18 loss to E.E. Smith last year, St. Pauls went on to start the year 0-2, and now has a chance to be 2-0 after a road game this coming week at Union Pines.

For St. Pauls’ defense, Nickari Hunter had seven tackles and a forced fumble, while Darone Rozier and Erick Washington both ran fumbles back for scores. Kalvin Carpenter had an interception and six tackles.

HEADLINING PERFORMANCE

Jordan Waters, WR, Fairmont: The senior Duke commit’s effort helped keep his team in the game against Douglas Byrd on Friday night in the 38-28 loss. He tallied two three touchdowns, with 152 yards receiving as the main source of offense and yardage in the return game against the Eagles.

His first two scores brought Fairmont out from a 14-0 deficit, with long-yardage plays. He caught a pass over the middle in the second quarter and broke a handful of arm tackles before breaking free for an 88-yard touchdown reception. On the opening kickoff of the second half, Waters went 82 yards for a score to knot the contest at 14-all.

Waters also had to play in the secondary, and against a run-based Douglas Byrd offense, he came up to make tackles to try and slow up the run game.

OTHER TOP PERFORMERS

Jayshawn Carthen, RB, Red Springs: Rushed for 157 yards on 15 carries and found the endzone twice. He also broke free for a 48-yard run in the win at South Brunswick as the Red Devils rushed for 384 yards as a team.

Denym McKeithan, QB, Red Springs: Completed six passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 34 yards.

Traveze Billinger, WR, Red Springs: Caught two touchdown passes against the Cougars.

Erney Revels, DE, Red Springs: Had a team-high nine tackles and one tackle for loss.

William Chavis, DL, Red Springs: Tallied three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Kwashek Breeden, WR, Lumberton: Scored twice against Dillon, once on an 80-yard kickoff return, and another time on a 21-yard pass in the fourth quarter. He totaled 59 yards on three receptions.

Braylan Grice, QB, Lumberton: Tossed for 147 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a touchdown against Dillon.

Chandler Brayboy, WR, Purnell Swett: Scored on a 26-yard run and totaled 56 yards of total offense in the loss at Pine Forest.

Micah Carter, QB, Purnell Swett: Accounted for 121 yards of total offense and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

