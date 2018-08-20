From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Garner Revels made his first hole-in-one on Tuesday in the senior shoot out. Revels aced the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole, using a pitching wedge.

Knocky Thorndyke and Ronnie Chavis won the shoot out with a one-shot victory over Tim Moore and Rick Rogers. Bob Slahetka won the second flight, and Ray Locklear and Richard Moore took second. Revels, Mike Graham, Rick Rogers and Delton Burns were closest to the pin winners.

The next Fairmont senior shoot out will be played on Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Elvin Mathews, Elvin Mathews III, David Mathews and Chuck Klaren won the Thursday evening nine-hole scramble. Tom Lee, Robert Lawson, Daniel Lee and Mark Smith came in second. Danny Lassiter, Matt Lassiter, Mark Madden and Dennis Andrews came in third.

Jimmy Stone, Wayne Callahan, Jerry Stubbs and Carey Pittman won the second flight, with Chad Atkinson, Don Atkinson, Brett Young and Kevin Wilkins coming in second. Kelly Lowry, Dean Woodell and Hartley Oxendine came in third. Mathews was the closest to the pin winner.

The next Thursday evening scramble will be Aug. 30, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start

Top rounds posted this week include: Donald Arnette 70; Mitch Grier 71; Mike Gandley 71; Kevin Davis 71; Wayne Callahan 72; Bill Link 72; Richie Chumura 72; Donald Barnes 73; Mike Conner 73; David Sessions 73; Butch Lennon 74; Dennis Andrews 74; Tim Moore 74; Jerry Stubbs 75; Richard Coleman 75; Daniel Lee 76; Kirk Hamilton 76; Brian Davis 76; Ronnie Cox 77; Clifton Rich 79.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

J.D. Revels and Garner Revels won the Pinecrest senior shootout on Thursday with a 66.

Craig Lowry and James Locklear finished as runner-ups. The first flight winners were Bobby Benton and Bob Slahetka, who defeated Ray Locklear and Richard Moore.

The closest to the flag winners were Gene Harrison and Donald Barnes

The next Pinecrest senior shoot out will be Thursday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start

Clifford Bullard tournament scheduled

The 34th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club will be Sept. 27.

It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start, with a rain date set for Oct. 4.

For more information, contact Rebekah Lowry at 910-272-3235.

Fairmont to host McClintock Memorial tourney

The third-annual SFC Matthew McClintock memorial golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Fairmont Golf Club, presented by the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce.

The four-man captain’s choice tourney will have a noon shotgun start. Registration costs for the tournament are $65, and covers the tournament costs, lunch, dinner, drinks and prizes. All proceeds support the families of fallen Special Forces soldiers.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament. For more information, contact Tony Mackey at 910-628-9931, Mark Madden at 910-628-7840 or Kelly Johnson at 910-770-1967.

