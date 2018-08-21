Lady Pirates continue roll to start year

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team rebounded after dropping the first set to defeat Red Springs in four sets on Monday.

Defending home court, the Lady Pirates (3-0) won 26-28, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-12.

Alexandria Simpson had eight kills and two blocks, while Madison Canady had six kills, six assists and four aces. Olivia Oliver had four kills and three aces.

Lumberton plays next at Hoke on Thursday staring at 5 p.m.

In other volleyball action, Purnell Swett lost in straight sets to Pine Forest, 25-14, 25-18 and 25-22. The Lady Rams travel to St. Pauls on Wednesday.

In other county sports action, the Lumberton boys soccer team dropped a 1-0 contest at West Brunswick. The Pirates had a chance to earn a tie in the 77th minute with a penalty kick that was saved. Lumberton hosts Terry Sanford on Thursday.

