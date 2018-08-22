Flores’ hat trick leads St. Pauls past Seventy-First

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys soccer team used a hat trick from one of its 13 seniors to open the season with a 7-4 win over Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Sam Flores had three goals in the win, and they all have in critical spots for his team. The Bulldogs (1-0) trailed 2-1 with 20 minutes left in the first half and responded with four goals in a 10-minute stretch to take a 5-2 lead going into halftime. Flores added the final goal of the first half when he stole the ball and beat the goalie at the 3:49-mark, this came 12 seconds after Jason Zamora-Gonzalez’s goal to make it a 4-2 game.

Flores tacked on the two goals for the Bulldogs in the second half, after the Falcons tacked on two goals early in the half to cut it to a 5-4 match.

Lalo Velasquez scored the first goal of the match. Juan Martinez and Allan Diaz-Inestroza added the first two goals of the Bulldogs’ scoring frenzy on passes from Sergio Sanchez.

St. Pauls plays at Seventy-First next Tuesday.

Lady Pirates win season opener

RAEFORD — The Lumberton girls tennis team won its season opener on the road at Hoke on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates (1-0) took four of the six singles matches, and then swept in doubles play for the 7-2 win.

Morgan Miller and Anna Russ had straight-set victories and then teamed up for an 8-1 win in doubles. Ellen Kinlaw won her singles match in two sets that needed tiebreakers to decide. She teamed up with Brittany Collins for an 8-5 doubles win. Collins defeated her singles opponent in two sets.

In No. 3 doubles, Beth McDonald and McKenzie Cody won 8-1.

In other Sandhills Athletic Conference tennis action, Richmond defeated Purnell Swett 8-1 in Pembroke. Lauren Strickland and Lydia Locklear won 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.

St. Pauls tennis claims first win

ST. PAULS — With a sweep in doubles play, the St. Pauls girls tennis team won 7-2 at home over South Robeson on Tuesday.

St. Pauls (1-4) got singles wins from Dulce Rocha over Miami Hunt, Sierra Britt over Lyric Locklear, Jessica Zavala Cruz over Kierra Locklear and Wendy Villasenor over Effie Oxendine.

Rocha and Flor Orozco won 8-4 in doubles, while Cruz and Britt and Jennifer Cabrera Angeles and Villasenor won their doubles matches 8-1.

In other Three Rivers Conference tennis action, West Bladen swept Red Springs 9-0.

In Three Rivers Conference volleyball action, Red Springs lost to West Bladen in three sets.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/school-sport-roundup_ne201882295051181.png