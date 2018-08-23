Lady Rams topple St. Pauls in volleyball action

ST. PAULS — The Purnell Swett volleyball team defeated St. Pauls in four sets on the road on Wednesday, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-22.

The Lady Rams’ Khaile Jones had a team-high eight kills, while Reagan Locklear had five kills. Keely Jones dished out 10 assists, while Kaitlin Locklear had nine assists. Nyasia Jackson had 17 digs.

Purnell Swett takes on Richmond at home on Thursday.

Rams tie with Knights

DUBLIN — For the second time this season, the Purnell Swett boys soccer team and West Bladen finished in a tie.

Jesus Mendoza had the lone goal for Purnell Swett on a pass from Jafet Robles in the second half of the road contest on Wednesday. Jonathan Dominguez scored the Knight’s goal.

In other county soccer action, Red Springs fell 7-0 on the road at Jack Britt.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/school-sport-roundup_ne20188231240923.png