Purnell Swett girls tennis picks up first win of the season

LAURINBURG — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team defeated Scotland on the road for its first win of the season, 6-3, on Thursday.

Harlie Scott, Elysha Strickland, Lauren Strickland and Mya Sampson all won their singles matches. Lauren Strickdlan and Sampson, along with Malina Cummings and Tierra Locklear won in doubles.

Purnell Swett (1-1) hosts Pinecrest on Tuesday.

In other Purnell Swett action, the boys soccer team won 5-0 at Marlboro Academy, and Richmond volleyball earned a three-set sweep over Purnell Swett.

Lumberton sweeps Hoke

RAEFORD — The Lumberton volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the year with a three-set victory on the road over Hoke.

The Lady Pirates took the victory with scores of 25-8, 25-20 and 25-14.

Madison Canady had a team-high eight kills, while Katie Kinlaw and Alexandria Simpson each had seven kills. August Smith dished out 22 assists.

Lumberton returns to the court on Monday at St. Pauls.

In other Lumberton sports action, the boys soccer team lost 5-0 at home to Terry Sanford.

East Bladen slips past Red Spring tennis

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s girls tennnis team picked up a 5-4 win over Red Springs at home on Thursday.

Hermelinda Mendoza, Stephanie Alejandro and Alexandra Macias won in singles play for the Lady Red Devils. Mendoza and Alejandro won in No. 1 doubles play.

In other county tennis action, St. Pauls defeated Fairmont 7-2.

In Three Rivers Conference volleyball action, Red Springs defeated East Bladen in five sets and Whiteville earned a four-set victory over South Robeson.

