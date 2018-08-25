Red Springs runs over Vipers

David Bradley | The Robesonian Red Springs fullback Jhalil Brunson runs with the ball against Vance County in the 40-20 home win on Friday. The Red Devils are 2-0 on the season. David Bradley | The Robesonian Red Springs fullback Jhalil Brunson runs with the ball against Vance County in the 40-20 home win on Friday. The Red Devils are 2-0 on the season.

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs football team went with what Vance County gave them on Friday night, and used it to get a 40-20 win to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Using one completed pass on three attempts the whole game, the Red Devils’ offensive line guided the way for its power run game.

“They were going to give us the inside run, so we called dives and we were physical,” Red Springs head coach Lawrence Ches said. “I felt like our offensive line was dominant out there tonight.”

Sophomore fullback Jahlil Brunson had two touchdowns in the win, and Keyante Graham added another rushing score. Red Springs built a 20-6 lead at the half over Vance County (0-2). Denym McKeithan added a quarterback sneak in the third quarter for a touchdown.

Jayshawn Carthen scored twice last week running the ball against South Brunswick, and scored again on Friday, courtesy of an 80-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils now have a bye week before starting Three Rivers Conference play against three-time defending conference champion South Columbus at home. Ches said the typical bye week objectives are what the team is focusing on.

“The main focus is getting healthy and cleaning up our mistakes,” Ches said. “I saw a lot of ugly football out there as far as offsides and false starts and our guys not lining up right.”

South Columbus comes off a 21-14 win over Douglas Byrd

“I’m just proud to be 2-0,” Ches added.

Samien Burwell connected with Josh Joyner twice through the air for two of the three Viper touchdowns.

By Jonathan Bym

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

