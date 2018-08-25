Roundup: Brayboy, Rams rebound to top Ashley

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett football team rebounded from its opening0week loss for a 34-14 win over Ashley at home on Friday.

Purnell Swett (1-1) scored 14 points in the first quarter and added 13 points in the fourth quarter of the win. After being held in check last week against Pine Forest, Chandler Brayboy had a big offensive night on Friday. Brayboy rushed for 102 yards and hauled in 66 more yards receiving.

Brayboy used a 76-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to put the Rams up 14-0. Matthew Locklear scored on a 1-yard run for the first score of the game.

After halftime, the Rams built their lead up when Ben Brooks caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Micah Carter in the third quarter. Carter added two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The junior quarterback passed for 99 yards and rushed for 41 more.

Zach Williams rushed for 141 yards and touchdown for Ashley (1-1).

Purnell Swett plays at Douglas Byrd next week.

Union pulls out win over South Robeson

ROSE HILL — The South Robeson football team took the lead late in the game against Union on the road Friday, but the Spartans finished off the win with a touchdown inside the final two minutes of the game, 22-20.

The touchdown from the Spartans came moments after South Robeson took a 20-16 lead. The Mustangs’ answer in the closing seconds was stopped inside the Union red zone.

P.J. Christian had an 89-yard touchdown run in the loss, and Jamauri Baker had a touchdown scamper of his own. Purnell Swett transfer Kyler Page had a 30-yard touchdown reception.

South Robeson takes on Lake View next week.

In other county football action, St. Pauls scored late to defeat Union Pines 27-20 on the road to move to 2-0 on the season.

