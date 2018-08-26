Week 2 of high school football by the numbers

David Bradley | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Traveze Billinger (13) wraps up a Vance County runner on Friday in the Red Devils’ 40-20 win to improve to 2-0. David Bradley | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Traveze Billinger (13) wraps up a Vance County runner on Friday in the Red Devils’ 40-20 win to improve to 2-0.

St. Pauls and Red Springs stayed perfect on the season, while Purnell Swett rebounded in Week 2 of the high school football season as those teams were the three victors from Robeson County on Friday.

The Bulldogs came out on top on the road again, in a 27-20 win over Union Pines, while Purnell Swett’s return home provided a 20-point victory over Ashley. Lumberton and South Robeson came out on the losing end of two close ballgames, with Westover topping the Pirates 26-25, and Union pulling out a 22-20 win over the Mustangs.

Here’s the top performances from Week 2:

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Red Springs: The Red Devils improved to 2-0, beating Vance County 40-20 behind another strong performance on the ground.

Red Springs eclipsed 300 yards rushing for the second week in a row as it combined for 329 total rushing yards, highlighted by senior running back Jayshawn Carthen, who accounted for 144 yards and a touchdown. He now has more than 300 yards rushing and three touchdowns through two games. Sophomore fullback Jhalil Brunson maximized his opportunities, racking up 77 yards on nine carries. He also led the team with two touchdowns.

The defense matched the offense’s level of play as it collected seven sacks and scored on a 90-yard interception return by Carthen, who led the team with eight tackles.

The Red Devils will take a bye week, then host the defending Three Rivers Conference champions South Columbus.

HEADLINING PERFORMANCE

Braylan Grice, QB, Lumberton: The senior signal-caller put up big numbers on both sides of the ball in a 26-25 loss to Westover.

He gained 262 total yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing). Grice threw for a game-high 241 yards, including a 55-yard completion to Kwashek Breeden that led to his lone touchdown pass to Yakemiean Johnson, just before the half.

Grice was also active on defense starting at safety. He secured a team-high six tackles and intercepted a pass.

OTHER TOP PERFORMERS

Corey Newton, OLB, Red Springs: Earned four of the team’s seven sacks against Vance County. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one.

Kwashek Breeden, WR, Lumberton: Had a pair of catches for 118 yards receiving against Westover.

Chandler Brayboy, WR, Purnell Swett: Rushed for 102 yards and added 66 yards receiving in the blowout win over Ashley. His 76-yard touchdown run in the first quarter pushed the Rams lead to 14-0.

Micah Carter, QB, Purnell Swett: Accounted for 140 yards of offense. He threw for one touchdown, that came in the third quarter, and rushed for two scores in the fourth.

Dylan Lowry, LB, Purnell Swett: Totaled 18 tackles against Ashley to bring his season total to 33 through two games.

P.J. Christian, RB, South Robeson: Had an 89-yard touchdown run at Union.

Hunter Bryant, QB, St. Pauls: Passed for 132 yards, while rushing the ball seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown at Union Pines.

Quamadre Cannady, ATH, St. Pauls: Threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Will Ford in the fourth quarter of the win Friday. Also rushed for 50 yards and had 59 receiving yards.

Marqueise Coleman, RB, St. Pauls: Used 19 carries to total 96 yards and a touchdown.

Keraun McCormick, LB, St. Pauls: Tallied nine tackles and two sacks.

Kalvin Carpenter, CB, St. Pauls: Recorded his second interception in two games.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Sportsinmyveins.

