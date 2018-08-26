Galeed, Broadridge win church softball crowns

Courtesy photos The softball teams from Galeed Baptist Church and Broadridge Baptist Church won the Lumber River Church Softball League championships for 2018. Broadridge was the men’s champs and Galeed won the women’s title. The league consists of over 25 churches from Robeson and Bladen counties playing on nine different teams. Courtesy photos The softball teams from Galeed Baptist Church and Broadridge Baptist Church won the Lumber River Church Softball League championships for 2018. Broadridge was the men’s champs and Galeed won the women’s title. The league consists of over 25 churches from Robeson and Bladen counties playing on nine different teams.

Courtesy photos

